James Corden Joins WW In A Multi-Year Global Partnership To Positively Shift Conversation Around Personal Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, WW International, Inc. (WW) - Get Report, announced that it has partnered with James Corden - Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian and actor - in a multi-year, global partnership. Corden is passionate about shifting the conversation around health and wellness. Having struggled with weight throughout his life, Corden is in a unique position to be able to lead a compassionate, clear and honest discussion about personal health. With today's announcement and partnership with WW, he has committed to redefining what being healthy means to him.

"I want to change the way that I live. I want to be better for my children and for my family," said Corden when discussing his goals. "I don't want to wake up tired, or feel embarrassed when I'm chasing my son on the soccer field and out of breath after three minutes. The weight is not the issue, it's the wellness of it I am ready to tackle. I'm going to take this year and work towards getting healthy. If 2020 taught us anything it was that taking care of yourself has to be a priority. I called WW because I absolutely believe that they have the tools in place to help me make this change."

Corden will follow the new myWW+, which offers a holistic approach to weight loss and wellness by focusing on the pillars of health that have a measurable impact on success including - food, activity, mindset and sleep. New myWW+ offers members a plan that works best for them with new tools designed to make weight loss easier.

In addition to following the program, Corden will spark honest conversations about health and elevate the powerful role of community when embarking on a health journey. Corden knows how important support is when it comes to staying inspired and motivated to live a healthier life, and as a result, has asked others to join him. To encourage as many people as possible to embark on a health journey, Corden and WW have decided to give 100,000 digital memberships 1 to those who have endured financial hardship over the last year.

"James has the distinct ability to inspire people through his vulnerability, his humility and through his humor," said Mindy Grossman, WW CEO and President. "We are beyond fortunate to have him as our global partner as he shares his poignant perspective during a time when it's more important than ever to prioritize our health."

Corden will work with a WW Coach and use the WW app to follow the program. Access to the WW app is included with all subscription-based memberships on the myWW+ program. The program is the company's most personalized program ever offering a comprehensive approach to wellness, rooted in WW's scientifically proven approach to weight loss and nutrition and grounded in the SmartPoints ® system and ZeroPoint™ foods. WW remains a category leader, having been ranked for a decade as #1 "Best for Weight Loss" by health experts in U.S. News & World Report's Best Diets rankings.

For more information, please visit www.ww.com/James.

To follow James' journey use the hashtags #BetterTogether and #JoinJames.

About WW International, Inc.WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

1Up to 100,000 free three-month digital memberships will be distributed to qualified applicants on a first come first serve basis through 1/31/21. The number of free memberships given contingent upon the number of qualified applicants."

For more information, contact: Joe Quenqua, WW Joe.Quenqua@ww.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/james-corden-joins-ww-in-a-multi-year-global-partnership-to-positively-shift-conversation-around-personal-health-301199823.html

SOURCE WW International, Inc.