James Clear And Atomic Habits Tops Five Bestsellers List

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Clear's blockbuster book, Atomic Habits, hit # 1 on the New York Times Bestseller List, two months in a row and is the number one bestseller on five renowned lists: The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Amazon Charts, and Audible. The book has been featured for over 45 weeks and has been translated into over 20 languages.

Upon hearing the recent news, Megan Newman, Publisher, at Avery (division of PRH) shared, " James Clear's groundbreaking book and #1 Best Seller Atomic Habits has sold over 2 million copies worldwide. It continues to change the way people approach their daily lives, at home, at work, in the classroom, at the gym and more."

This must-read focuses on Tiny Changes, Remarkable Results, and the science of building small habits to create compounding beneficial effects over time. Through Clear's practical and applicable methodology, minuscule shifts in daily behavior allow individuals to get 1% better every day.

Along with the book's massive international impact, Clear also offers readers looking to better themselves a deeper dive into Atomic Habits with virtual keynote speaking. He has presented his habit-building expertise to companies in search of creating stronger more efficient teams at: Cisco, Thompson-Reuters, McKenzie, Mutual of Omaha, Redfin, LinkedIn, Citrix, Intel, Stanford, Dell, Volkswagen, Mutual of Omaha, and JP Morgan Chase. His virtual keynote insights on Atomic Habits are being facilitated by BigSpeak Speakers Bureau.

Ken Sterling, EVP and Head of Talent Management at BigSpeak was ecstatic with Clear's most recent accomplishments. "We are so thrilled with being on the top of five lists and to be representing James. He is an impressive thought leader, dynamic keynote speaker, and a top author of our time. Atomic Habits is life-changing."

