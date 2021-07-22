James Choi, Former Australian Ambassador To South Korea, Joins Prostar Capital As Senior Advisor

SYDNEY, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prostar Capital, a global private investment firm leading the energy transition to net-zero carbon emissions, announced today the appointment of James Choi as a Senior Advisor. Based in Canberra, Australia, Mr. Choi will support Prostar's Asia-focused investments in energy transition. In particular, he will focus on natural gas, hydrogen, solar and other clean energy investment opportunities throughout the region.

Former Australian Ambassador to South Korea, James Choi, joins Prostar Capital

Mr. Choi most recently served as Australia's Ambassador to South Korea since 2016, where he built and supported the strategic partnership between the countries, improving customer trade and facilitating investments, with an emphasis on infrastructure and financial services businesses. Mr. Choi was also influential in leading the Australian Government's efforts to establish a hydrogen supply chain with South Korea, transforming the two countries' bilateral energy partnership.

Mr. Choi brings extensive energy industry knowledge and a strong network of business and government relationships, enabling him to be a strong resource in infrastructure asset deal origination and asset-level operational improvements. Additionally, he will help drive value creation at the firm by providing advice and strategic guidance to Prostar's investment teams and the management teams of its portfolio companies, including Kyungnam Energy, the largest independent city gas business in South Korea.

"We have known and worked with James for a number of years in his capacity as Ambassador to South Korea and are excited that he is now joining Prostar to bring his networks and experience to bear on our investment strategy as we continue to develop clean energy infrastructure within the region," said Dave Noakes, Senior Managing Director at Prostar Capital. "James decided to work with Prostar due to our pre-eminent reputation in South Korea and Australia for ESG-friendly and socially responsible investments in clean energy infrastructure, which are vital as Asia transitions to a low-carbon future."

"Prostar continues to build out our team with top caliber talent, and we look forward to working with James," said Steve Bickerton, Senior Managing Director at Prostar Capital. "He joins us at an exciting time for the firm, as we invest in opportunities that help meet growing Asian demand for energy, while simultaneously accelerating the region's transition to net-zero carbon emissions."

Mr. Choi's 27 years in public service make him uniquely qualified for this role. Prior to being Australia's Ambassador to South Korea, Mr. Choi served as the Australian Ambassador to Denmark, with earlier postings at the Australian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York, and at the Australian Embassy, Seoul. While working in Canberra, he led Australia's consular support for Australians overseas, a role which entailed managing global crises and high-profile consular cases.

"I am excited to be joining the Prostar team," said Mr. Choi. "I'm fully aligned with their strategy to focus on investments in low-carbon energy sources in this key, rapidly developing region of the world. South Korean markets can be difficult for foreign investors to access and successfully navigate, and I look forward to working with Prostar to develop strong bi-lateral investment opportunities."

Mr. Choi is experienced operating across different countries and cultures, which has been a hallmark of Prostar's investment style since the firm was established in 2012. He graduated from the University of Sydney, Australia, with degrees in economics and law.

About Prostar CapitalEstablished in 2012, Prostar Capital is a private investment firm that invests in energy infrastructure assets located in major trading and logistics supply hubs driven by strong GDP growth and rising energy demand in Asia. Prostar's investment strategy is supported by sound ESG principles and a focus on accelerating the world's transition to net-zero carbon emissions. Prostar's team is comprised of experienced professionals with decades of energy infrastructure investment and operational expertise. Prostar operates from offices in Sydney, Hong Kong, and Greenwich. For more information, visit Prostar's website at www.prostarcapital.com.

