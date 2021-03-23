James Avery Artisan Jewelry To Open Storefront In San Angelo

KERRVILLE, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a family-owned jewelry retailer based in Texas, announces the upcoming opening of their newest store on Wednesday, March 31 in Sherwood Village at 4520 Sherwood Way in San Angelo, TX 76901.

"We're excited to bring a store to this area," says James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communications Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "We have loyal customers in San Angelo who shop online and travel to other stores. Now, they will have a store of their own making shopping more convenient and offering the James Avery shopping experience."

The James Avery customer experience has been transformed to ensure stores are safe and inviting while creating a memorable shopping experience. Tognietti says customer and associate safety is their number one priority, and the Sherwood Village store will open following recommended health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. There are hand sanitizing stations in store for customers and associates as well as regular cleaning and sanitizing throughout the store. The company requests customers honor social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings while in store. James Avery associates undergo daily health screenings and wear facemasks.

The store hours will be Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 12 to 6 p.m. and are subject to change. Sherwood Village customers are welcome to shop in the new store or use the Contactless, Curbside Pickup or Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry ®- James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed and crafted by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Comfort and Hondo, TX using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 100 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery.com, more than 200 Dillard's locations and Dillards.com. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Austin and Houston and at the AAFES locations in Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

