James Avery Artisan Jewelry Opening Soon At HEB In League City

KERRVILLE, Texas, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry, a Texas based family-owned jewelry retailer, announces the opening of its new store on Wednesday, September 15 in League city in HEB. The 1650 square foot space is located at 2755 E League City Pkwy in League City, TX 77573. The H-E-B location will offer customers many of their favorite classic designs as well as new releases and services including charm soldering and jewelry cleaning.

"We're excited to bring this new partnership to customers," says James Avery Director of Customer Service and Marketing Communications Lindsey Avery Tognietti. "As we expand, our goal is to bring the James Avery customer experience close to home for our new and loyal customers."

To celebrate the opening, September 15 through September 25, visitors may enter a drawing for a chance to win one of 60 James Avery gift cards valued at $50, $100 or $500.

Putting customer and associate safety first, the League City store is following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines implemented in all James Avery stores. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Store Manager Paula Jenkins-Miller and her team are ready to welcome customers to shop in the new store or use Buy Online, Pickup in Store options at JamesAvery.com.

In addition to the League City location, the company will open the next store on September 29 in Portland, outside Corpus Christi and on October 13 in San Antonio, at the 211 and Potranco location.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry ®- James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold - designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer over 100 James Avery stores in five states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

About the Drawings -Odds of winning depend on total number of entries received. Forty-eight $50 gift cards, six $100 gift cards and six $500 gift cards. Entries accepted September 15 through September 25. Hourly drawings on September 18 and September 25 between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. during the Grand Opening Celebrations at the League City James Avery Artisan Jewelry store. Thirty James Avery gift cards will be awarded on each drawing day: twenty-four $50 gift cards, three $100 gift cards, and three $500 gift cards. No purchase necessary. Must be at least 13 years old to enter. Only one entry per person per day. Winners not eligible to win a subsequent gift card in the same promotion. Winners need not be present to win. Associates and immediate family members not eligible for this gift card promotion.

