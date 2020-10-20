James Avery Artisan Jewelry Hiring For The Holiday Season

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry is now hiring seasonal retail associates for the holiday season in all their retail stores.

KERRVILLE, Texas, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- James Avery Artisan Jewelry is now hiring seasonal retail associates for the holiday season in all their retail stores. The Texas-based company offers competitive wages, flexible scheduling and a generous discount. Applications are available on the company website and some stores are now onboarding qualified applicants immediately.

"Our retail stores offer a fun and festive environment our associates and customers during the holidays," said Lindsey Avery Tognietti, director of customer and marketing communications. "Things do look a little different this year. Applicants can rest assured that we have implemented safety protocols to ensure a safe shopping experience for everyone.

Putting customer and associate safety first, James Avery stores are following recommended COVID-19 health protocols and guidelines. Hand sanitizing stations are set up in store for customers and associates and all jewelry and high-touch areas of the store are regularly cleaned and sanitized.

Operating hours and schedules may vary by location. For a list of current openings, visit the website at JamesAvery.com/careers.

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry®- James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, gemstones and leather handbags. James Avery jewelry is designed by our own skilled artisans in Kerrville, Texas. We are a multi-channel retailer with 97 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available in more than 220 Dillard's stores in Texas and 28 additional states, airport stores in Austin and Houston, Army and Air Force Exchange Service locations at Fort Hood and Fort Belvoir and nationwide through JamesAvery.com. James Avery crafts jewelry in Texas workshops in Comfort, Hondo and Kerrville, made of the finest materials sourced worldwide. For more information, visit JamesAvery.com or facebook.com/JamesAvery.

