Jambox.io Launches, Connecting Filmmakers With Ridiculously Good Music

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jambox.io has launched, offering film and video makers an innovative subscription-based and single song music licensing platform. Jambox makes music licensing available to everyone through its meticulously curated catalog of songs, soundtracks and SFX. Customers get access to unlimited downloads of tracks for their video content, including detailed stems allowing for maximum creativity, flexibility and a high level of synergy with specific projects.

"We connect our users to a better sound, to ridiculously good music, honestly," said Elliot Deubel for Jambox. "We also strongly believe that rendering music licensing accessible to all involves lowering the financial barriers to the market. Our goal is to ensure that our offers are tailored to each and every creator by allowing them to assemble their own licensing plans." To this end, Jambox built a platform that offers a pricing point that can easily scale with one's project needs. The customers need pay only what's necessary within their specific project parameters.

Jambox customers get access to the most accurate metadata set in the industry, along with advanced search tools. Elliot added, "Whether you know exactly what you're looking for, or you're in need of some inspiration, you're guaranteed to find it on Jambox. Toggle through genres, moods, playlists, artists, keywords and many more filters to discover the perfect soundtrack to your next project. You're only a few clicks away from the perfect sound."

The company was founded on the idea of supporting their artist and providing excellent customer service to their clients. With sophisticated, proprietary technical tools, Jambox delivers transparency and is able to account accurately for its services. According to Elliot, "We provide an intuitive and powerful search engine that saves our users' time and keeps them in their creative zones."

The platform represents the next step in the company's 15-year success story. Building from the vast experience of Songs To Your Eyes Ltd., Jambox signifies the company's growth as well as the evolution of the music licensing industry. Over the years, the development of trusted partnerships and lasting relationships with leading brands and production studios (Heineken, DJI, Paramount Pictures, Netflix, Disney, Activision…) has been an instrumental part of its success.

