Jama Software© Launches The Innovation Insights Podcast Series

PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software, the leading requirements management solution provider, today announced the launch of a new podcast series, Innovation Insights , which will explore the critical role of requirements management in the product development lifecycle.

The series will focus on a wide range of subjects related to requirements management and the impact on compliance, digital transformation, and product quality.

Some of the upcoming podcast episodes include:

Digital Health solutions and the importance of requirements management, featuring Shawnnah Monterrey, CEO and founder of BeanStock Ventures

Requirements Management Tools and why both textual requirements and models are needed, featuring, Lou Wheatcraft , Wheatland Consulting and INCOSE co-chair, Requirements Working Group

, Wheatland Consulting and INCOSE co-chair, Requirements Working Group The quality of requirements and resulting impact on the product development lifecycle, with Alistair Mavin , known internationally as the originator of the Easy Approach to Requirements Syntax ( EARS )

, known internationally as the originator of the Easy Approach to Requirements Syntax ( ) Innovative, enhanced level of guidance on writing requirements with a unique approach on applying NLP and a preview of some future developments of Requirements Advisor from Jama Software© Labs

Hosted by Jeremy Johnson, VP of Product Management and Product Design at Jama Software, the series kicks off with an introductory conversation between Jeremy and Joseph Pitarresi, Senior Product Manager of Innovation and New Technology. Jeremy and Joseph discuss Jama Software© Labs, an initiative with a team of engineers that apply new technologies, such as Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML), to help companies build better, more innovative, higher quality products with Requirements Management best practices.

Episodes on average are 30 minutes in duration. Innovation Insights podcast series can be accessed at jamasoftware.com/podcast. The podcast series is also available on Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, YouTube, and other major podcast platforms.

About Jama SoftwareJama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect™ to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect ® _ uniquely creates Living Requirements™ that form the digital thread through siloed development, test and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. Visit us at jamasoftware.com .

