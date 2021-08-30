Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With Oculus Quest

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamz Interactive, Inc., a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive music technology and products, today announced expanded compatibility for its Jam Studio VR App with the Oculus Quest 1 & 2 ( https://youtu.be/fX2SkLpWkgw ) VR Standalone Headsets.

Jam Studio VR immerses you in a world of music where you interact with virtual musical instruments pre-loaded with notes and riffs to play simply by touching the instruments. Jam Studio VR is made for everyone - no music experience is required. Just play and enjoy - no scoring and no judgement. You play what you want, when you want to, cueing the instruments by playing them. It's all harmonious and musically appropriate, paired and ready for play with dynamic background rhythm tracks adding to your experience with over 30 songs from numerous musical genres including EDM, Rock, Classical, Pop, Jazz, Hip-Hip, Country and World. Play instruments used in rock bands, symphony orchestras, jazz combos, country music, unique instruments from around the world, sound effects and beats for EDM music making. Jam Studio VR is NOT a game - it's an experience that lets you jump right in with no technical rules to hold you back.

Effective immediately, Jam Studio VR will be available on the Oculus Quest App Lab platform at a price of $19.99. In addition to the content provided with the application, there are also two free in-app purchase bundles available featuring music education and early learning content. The Jam Studio VR Platform can be easily leveraged to create a broad range of music, education, therapy and edutainment content for consumer, education and health care applications. The Company is actively working with a range of partners and seeking more to leverage its platform.

"We believe the Quest 2 is a great, reasonably priced VR headset that will allow individuals and families to enjoy our wide range of rich interactive, fully immersed content in Jam Studio VR for extended periods of time - experiencing music like never before!" said Charles Mollo, Beamz Interactive's CEO. "It is also a great platform for a wide range of education and therapy content, and we plan to offer such additional content for the Quest 2 in the future."

Jam Studio VR is also available on Steam for the HTC Vive, the Oculus Rift, and Windows MR, and is available on Viveport.

About Beamz Interactive, Inc.

Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs and gaming applications. See www.jamstudiovr.com.

