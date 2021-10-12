JAKKS Pacific Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) will announce third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the close of the stock market.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 27, 2021 at www.jakks.com/investors. Callers in the U.S. can participate by dialing (833) 423-0496; international callers should dial (918) 922-2390. All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to start of the conference time and provide required passcode 2148429.

The replay of the teleconference will be available for seven days through November 3, 2021, beginning approximately two hours after the call. In the U.S., the playback can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056, and international callers can access the playback by calling (404) 537-3406; conference ID for both is 2148429. The replay can also be accessed for one year from the Investor section of the Company's website.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific's popular proprietary brands include: Perfectly Cute™, ReDo™ Skateboard Co, X-Power™, Disguise ®, Moose Mountain ®, Maui ®, Fly Wheels™, Kitten Catfe™, Kids Only! ®; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C'est Moi™, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company's commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

