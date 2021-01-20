Jake Paul Signs With Triller's Fight Club, Will Headline Fight Club's Second Event April 17th

Following the success of Tyson vs. Jones, Fight Club welcomes back Jake Paul after its record setting PPV event, including his impressive KO vs Nate Robinson last November

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller's Fight Club announced today that Jake Paul will return to the ring on April 17th, 2021 following the record setting PPV event produced by Fight Club's Ryan Kavanaugh and Bobby Sarnevesht, which shattered all digital fight PPV records and became the 8 th most successful Fight PPV in history. Jake will headline for The Fight Club's event against an opponent to be named in the coming weeks. The event will feature three major undercards and spotlight several prominent musical acts and commentators. The Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg and run by Ryan Kavanaugh.

Leading up to the big event, Jake will be sharing his training process with fans via an exclusive Triller docuseries, similar to the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Docuseries from Triller's last Fight.

"Hate me or love me, you can't stop me. April 17th, I headline a global PPV event and I am getting my third knock-out in a row. I look to prove to the world that I am and I will remain one of the biggest names in this sport. Thank you to Triller, Bobby, Ryan and Snoop for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent to the world. Given their leadership, I know the visuals, performances, and production value on this show will be unlike anything anyone has seen. Together, we will continue to break records!"

Snoop Dogg, Ryan Kavanaugh and Triller are partners and co-founders of "The Fight Club." In addition to being a co-owner, Snoop also provides strategic counsel to The Fight Club, helping to select fighters and musical acts for the show-stopping events. An entertainment expert who has successfully maneuvered through a range of projects in a variety of different fields, Snoop secured his spot as a fan favorite during Triller's first sporting event, Tyson vs. Jones.

" Jake Paul had viewers around the globe shocked during his last fight, which led to an unforgettable KO. Like the last event hosted by Triller, this fight will have fans talking for months," said Snoop Dogg.

"Our efforts for the Tyson vs Jones event proved that Triller is capable of hosting high-quality, culture changing sporting events. Jake Paul was the breakout athlete of the night, and we listened to the more than 30 million fans that have expressed interest in watching him fight again," said Ryan Kavanaugh, Principal of Proxima, co-founder of "The Fight Club," and producer of The Fighter and over 200 films.

Proxima will be the production partner and marketing partner. Future surprise events will be announced in the coming months that will have fans equally excited for the iconic face-offs that are set to take place.

"After the success of the last event, I gave Ryan no choice but to expand his vision further. Say what you want, but Ryan gets content unlike anyone else I've ever met" said Bobby Sarnevesht Executive Chairman of Triller.

In partnering with Triller, Jake Paul was represented by Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of BAVAFA Sports LLC, and attorney Michael B. Abramson at Solomon Ward Seidenwrum & Smith, LLP.

" Jake Paul is by far the most searched combat sport athlete in the world and deservedly so," said Nakisa Bidarian. "Over the past twelve months he has taken boxing by storm and knocked out both of his opponents in spectacular fashion. Similarly, Triller has had a meteoric rise and proved its ability to put on world-class events. Jake Paul x Triller is a perfect combination to deliver another recording breaking PPV event."

