Jaguar Transport Holdings Acquires Marion Industrial Center

JOPLIN, Mo., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Transport Holdings (Jaguar), a transportation and logistics service company, and Marion Industrial Center announced that Jaguar has acquired Marion Industrial Center on October 30, 2020.

The Marion Industrial Center, a logistics services company founded in 1975 by Ted Graham, is headquartered in Marion, Ohio.

Marion Industrial Center has eight miles of rail infrastructure, 1.55M square feet of distribution facilities, rail switching and railcar maintenance services, 3PL services, transloading operations, and over 511 acres of industrial zoned land with 200 additional acres zoned industrial ready for further development. Jaguar will rename the rail centric facility Marion Industrial Rail Park, to enhance the focus on the rail infrastructure and opportunities to provide efficient and effective solutions to existing and new customers.

"There are two very appealing aspects to this opportunity. First and foremost are the addition of great team members that will continue the tradition of safely taking care of customers and focusing on continuous improvement. They will be setting the bar across our company and they have already embraced our "oneteam" culture," said Jaguar CEO Stu Towner. "The second key aspect is the great partnership with the park's customers. We have had the opportunity to get to know these customers as we developed the relationship with the Marion team and we are committed to continuing the emphasis on customer service and value creation for existing customers and welcoming new customers."

Marion founder Ted Graham stated "the many team members over the last 45 years have seen tremendous growth with the tenant base as well as development of the property. Now with the introduction of Jaguar, the property already has started its growth to the next level through the expansion of the rail, building utilization, and property development."

Jaguar has an entrepreneurial approach which has allowed them to identify new customers and opportunities for property investment that will continue to grow the businesses. "We will immediately be investing in the site to develop a new solution for an existing customer which will create long term value for the customer and their business," said Jaguar SVP, Commercial Development Tim Enayati.

"As we continue to develop and expand our business, our industry-focused and educated commercial team will work directly with our customers and find the best solutions for their needs. We listen to our team members and our customers, and there is no limit to the value we can create together."

CEO Towner went on to say, "Our motto is very simple "earn the right to grow with our people, customers, communities, and partners", and we are very excited to continue that already established legacy in central Ohio."

About Jaguar Transport Holdings

Jaguar Transport Holdings, headquartered in Joplin, MO, owns and operates railroads, terminals and transloading facilities throughout North America.

