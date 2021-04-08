Jaguar Land Rover Expands Installation Of SiriusXM; Makes SiriusXM A Standard Feature Across Entire Vehicle Lineup In U.S.

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaguar Land Rover North America and SiriusXM today announced that they are expanding the factory installation of SiriusXM's audio entertainment service, and that SiriusXM is now a standard feature in all Jaguar and Land Rover models in the United States beginning with '21 model year vehicles.

The standard availability of SiriusXM is part of a new agreement between SiriusXM and Jaguar Land Rover that extends their relationship into 2026. The two companies have been working together to deliver SiriusXM's world class programming to Jaguar and Land Rover customers since 2004.

Additionally, the two companies announced that Jaguar Land Rover will soon begin offering the advanced SiriusXM with 360L platform, which combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single, cohesive in-vehicle entertainment experience. Further details will be announced at a later time.

"As we continue to work together with SiriusXM to further enhance our customer's in-vehicle experience, we're thrilled to be adding additional value to owners by making SiriusXM, and its countless listening options, standard on all '21 model year Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles," said Rob Filipovic, Director of Product, Jaguar Land Rover North America.

"Jaguar and Land Rover are iconic luxury vehicle brands known for providing drivers exceptional performance and in-vehicle technology," said Chris Paganini, SVP, Automotive Partnerships, for SiriusXM. "Our longstanding relationship with Jaguar Land Rover dates back to 2004 and continues to grow today with SiriusXM now a standard feature in their '21 model year vehicles."

Jaguar and Land Rover vehicle owners and lessees in the United States will continue to receive a three-month trial subscription to the SiriusXM All Access programming package 1. SiriusXM All Access delivers to consumers SiriusXM's full lineup of varied content, plus access to SiriusXM outside their vehicles on the SiriusXM app and on connected devices and speakers in their homes. For more information on all the programming that SiriusXM offers, and all the ways subscribers can listen, visit www.SiriusXM.com.

1 A 3-month trial subscription to the SiriusXM All Access package is included with each vehicle, which gives consumers access to 150+ channels of premium programming. Plus consumers can stream SiriusXM on their computer, smartphone or tablet with each subscription. If a consumer decides to continue service after his or her trial subscription, the subscription plan chosen will automatically renew thereafter and the consumer will be charged according to the chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel a subscription consumers must call SiriusXM at 1-866-635-2349. See the SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at siriusxm.com. All fees and programming are subject to change. SiriusXM satellite radio service is not available in Alaska or Hawaii.

About Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports sedan and sports car marques.

At Jaguar Land Rover we are driven by a desire to deliver class-leading vehicles, providing experiences people love, for life. Our products are in demand around the globe and in 2020 we sold 425,974 vehicles in 127 countries.

At heart we are a British company, with two major design and engineering sites, three vehicle manufacturing facilities, an Engine Manufacturing Centre and soon to be opened Battery Assembly Centre. We also have vehicle plants in China, Brazil, India, Austria and Slovakia. Three of our seven technology hubs are in the UK - Manchester, Warwick (NAIC) and London - with additional sites in Shannon, Ireland, Portland, USA, Budapest, Hungary and Changshu, China.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) - Get Report is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora's properties reach more than 150 million listeners, the largest addressable audience in the U.S., across all categories of digital audio - music, sports, talk, and podcasts. SiriusXM's acquisitions of Stitcher and Simplecast, alongside industry-leading ad tech company AdsWizz, make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

Media contacts: Andrew FitzPatrick, SiriusXM Andrew.FitzPatrick@SiriusXM.com Kevin Bruns, SiriusXM, Kevin.Bruns@SiriusXM.com Leah Watkins- Hall, Jaguar Land Rover North America, lwatki40@jaguarlandrover.com

