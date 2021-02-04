Jacques-Edouard Gueden EVP and president of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Operations (Photo: Business Wire)

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE: XRX), a global workplace technology company, announced Jacques-Edouard Gueden as executive vice president and president of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Operations, a role he has filled on an interim basis since the...

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) - Get Report, a global workplace technology company, announced Jacques-Edouard Gueden as executive vice president and president of Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) Operations, a role he has filled on an interim basis since the end of September. He reports to John Visentin, Xerox vice chairman and CEO.

"Jacques-Edouard will be responsible for Xerox's go-to-market teams across EMEA to bring Xerox's full portfolio of products, services and software to new and existing clients and partners," said Visentin. "His deep knowledge of what clients need and long-term relationships across the region position him well to drive performance and growth."

Gueden, a 32-year company veteran, has served in various leadership positions of increasing responsibility in sales and marketing during his career. Most recently, he served as president of France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Prior to that, Gueden served as senior vice president of EMEA Business Operations and Marketing.

"As we expand our portfolio and capabilities, our focus in EMEA will be to increase awareness and revenue for Xerox's existing and new technologies including software, financing and innovations such as 3-D metals and industrial Internet of Things," said Gueden. "I look forward to leading the team to deliver strong results for Xerox clients and partners."

