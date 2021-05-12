Jacobs Wins Three American Planning Association Awards For Federal Planning Projects

DALLAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (J) was presented with three awards from The American Planning Association (APA) Federal Planning Division (FPD). The awards, which recognize teams for outstanding federal planning work, leadership and innovative solutions, were given during the May 12, 2021 virtual awards ceremony as part of the FPD portion of the APA Conference.

The Hurricane Michael Recovery Project, Tyndall Air Force Base (TAFB), Florida, won the Citation Award in the Outstanding Federal Planning Project category. In October 2018, Hurricane Michael, a Category 5 hurricane hit the base, resulting in irreversible damage to many of its assets. Jacobs supported the Air Force in rebuilding a resilient, sustainable and smart Installation of the Future (IotF). The Federal Planning Division Awards Committee jury recognized TAFB as a large-scale program incorporating sustainability, quality urban design, innovative problem solving and an effective planning process to ensure that assets could recover successfully in future natural disasters.

The Storm Water Pollution Prevention Plan for U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Rheinland-Pfalz, Germany, won the Merit Award in the Environmental Planning category. During this project, our team's research led to a stormwater pollution prevention plan improving the management, function and quality of stormwater runoff across all U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz sites.

The jury recognized the project for improving storm water management, reducing annual stormwater discharge fees and minimizing the impact of development on the natural environment.

The Kadena Industrial Park (Chibana District) Area Development Plan (ADP), Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, won the Honor Award in the Outstanding Area/Site Development Plan category. The Chibana District, in the Kadena Industrial Park, is a 55-acre greenfield site planned to accommodate the relocation of 14 industrial and administrative facilities from Camp Kinser and Torii Station, both located in Okinawa. In this plan, our team ensured compatibility between systems, both on-base with the U.S. network and off-base with the Japanese network, taking general utility and transportation requirements into consideration. The jury commended the team for implementing sustainability and quality best practices within the project.

"These awards show how diversity of thought, broad, technical expertise and master planning go hand in hand to bring value to our clients and the communities where the projects are located," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Tim Byers. "I commend our teams, who exemplify Jacobs' commitment to delivering projects that deliver for our clients and help make the world better for all of us."

