Jacobs Wins National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Contract

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (J) was awarded a contract by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) to provide mission-driven and data-centric solutions in support of Geospatial-intelligence Enterprise OpenDataStore (GEODS) services. The single-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract value is estimated at $302 million across a seven-year ordering period.

"Jacobs will provide wide-ranging cyber, digital services and modern software engineering that support geospatial intelligence ( GEOINT) for accessing and delivering digital intelligence and collection automation," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Cyber & Intelligence Caesar Nieves. "This contract represents how we are helping our clients meet the demands of the digital evolution and revolution by ensuring data continues to be a strategic asset for GEOINT dominance and modernizing NGA from the current on-premise software baseline data center architecture to a hybrid cloud-based set of data services with OpenDataStore (ODS)."

NGA delivers world-class geospatial intelligence for the Department of Defense, with the primary mission of collecting, analyzing and distributing geospatial intelligence in support of national security.

