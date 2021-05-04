Jacobs Secures Seven Additional Years On Highways England's Historical Railways Estate Contract

DALLAS, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (J) has been awarded the role of sole provider for Highways England's Historical Railways Estate (HRE) term contract and is tasked with the maintenance and disposal of over 3,000 assets that make up the estate, including 77 listed structures across the United Kingdom.

Jacobs will continue its role as professional services supplier to Highways England delivering multi-disciplinary services including design, site supervision, bridge and scour assessments, abnormal load checking and stakeholder management, as well as environmental, ecological and estate management services across HRE's assets, which include viaducts, bridges, tunnels and culverts. Highways England estimates the contract value to be $39.5 million (£30 million) over the seven-year period, with the option to extend to ten years.

"Jacobs has a long-established relationship with the Historical Railways Estate and this award provides an excellent opportunity to continue our successful partnership and investment in developing U.K. talent for the next decade," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison. "We look forward to working closely with HRE to efficiently manage their assets, with a focus on safety, sustainability and digital delivery."

As a trusted partner of the HRE since 1998 and sole provider since 2004, Jacobs has built and sustained a team that focuses on successfully delivering Highways England's objectives for the HRE. Over the next seven years Jacobs will draw upon its digital innovation capabilities to help HRE manage its estate more efficiently and safely.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 1, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries: Kerrie Sparks214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-secures-seven-additional-years-on-highways-englands-historical-railways-estate-contract-301281960.html

SOURCE Jacobs