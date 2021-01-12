Jacobs Secures Positions On Transport For London's Transport Planning & Impact Monitoring Services Framework

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (J) has secured 13 positions on Transport for London's (TfL) renewed Transport Planning & Impact Monitoring (including Health & Safety and Environmental) Services Framework. These lots include key service areas such as strategic modelling and bespoke analysis, strategic transport scheme planning and design, and transport and environmental assessment.

TfL estimates the framework will operate for a maximum four-year period, with contract mobilization immediately. The contract enables the whole of the TfL organization and London's Borough Authorities to access strategic consultancy support in transport planning and impact monitoring.

"There has never been a more exciting time to support the vision of TfL in its work to support London's green economic recovery and the city's continuous efforts to become a more sustainable place to live and work," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Europe and Digital Strategies Donald Morrison. "Through this framework, we look forward to bringing our latest thinking and technological advances to help TfL understand the key drivers of changing trends and the prioritization of schemes based on their environment, societal and economic impact."

Jacobs provides wide-ranging support to TfL, including examining the environmental, health, equality, economic and business effects of London's ULEZ ahead of its launch last year; Project EDMOND (Estimating Demand using Mobile Network Data) to provide a comprehensive view of travel patterns; and project, program and portfolio management and other services under TfL's Professional Services Framework.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries: Kerrie Sparks214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-secures-positions-on-transport-for-londons-transport-planning--impact-monitoring-services-framework-301205976.html

SOURCE Jacobs