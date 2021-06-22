Jacobs Launches Climate Solutions Course To Global Workforce

DALLAS, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (J) has reaffirmed its commitment to responding to the climate change emergency by offering its entire workforce the Climate Solutions Accelerator course, a 90-minute online course designed to educate participants on climate change and the actions that can mitigate its impact before it is too late.

Jacobs is encouraging all employees to complete the course as part of its efforts to ensure they understand the role they can play in climate change action and continue to develop the critical future green skills and solutions needed for the continually evolving world.

A collaboration between the Royal Scottish Geographical Society (RSGS), University of Edinburgh, University of Stirling and Institute of Directors (IoD) Scotland, Climate Solutions Accelerator provides a quick, simple and rounded introduction to the fundamentals of climate change. The program focuses on the need-to-know information and outlines key solutions to respond to climate change, helping to explain how everyone and every organization can play a role to reduce emissions and informing businesses and organizations so they can better plan and predict future trends and legislation.

"Effectively responding to the threat of climate change requires all of us to work together - businesses, governments and communities around the world," said Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou. "Our shareholders are becoming increasingly focused on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) transparency. Our clients are talking to us every day about how to decarbonize their businesses and move towards meeting national industry targets. And, our employees consistently expect Jacobs to lead by example when it comes to sustainability and climate action."

Jacobs' collaboration with the Royal Scottish Geographical Society is focused on education - recognizing that this is the vital first step on the journey to action. The Climate Solutions Accelerator course is designed to help empower businesses to focus on what they can do and how they can incorporate those changes into purposeful business strategies.

"It is the collective decisions we make each day, through the work we deliver for our clients and the way we live our lives at home, that can significantly impact our shift towards a low carbon future and a more sustainable tomorrow for all," added Demetriou.

Jacobs produced a Climate Action Plan in 2020, which outlined its commitment to achieving and maintaining 100% renewable energy, net zero carbon for the company's operations and business travel in 2020, and being carbon negative for its operations and business travel by 2030. Jacobs achieved net zero carbon in 2020, in line with global standard PAS 2060:2014. The Climate Solutions Accelerator will help Jacobs achieve and maintain these ambitious climate goals.

"We're absolutely delighted that Jacobs has shown such a great commitment to responding to the climate change emergency by enrolling its global workforce on the Climate Solutions Accelerator course," said Royal Scottish Geographical Society Chief Executive Officer Mike Robinson. "We have worked very closely with Jacobs to ensure the course is tailored specifically to their staff and requirements. Without doubt, climate change will increasingly define this next decade for businesses and policy makers, and it is crucial that every manager has a minimum basic knowledge and understanding of this critical and wide-reaching issue. Education is key in helping companies to respond to the climate change emergency, and to reach their climate targets."

Jacobs Vice President Global Sustainability Zoe Haseman said: "As we look ahead to COP26, we cannot underestimate the importance of greater collaboration and education for transformational action on climate change. Partnering with the Royal Scottish Geographical Society to create the Climate Solutions Accelerator course has provided a valuable learning resource to educate our people and empower them to act. It is only by garnering a collective response that we can ensure our business, the communities in which we live and work, wider society and our natural environment survive and thrive for generations to come."

Climate Solutions Accelerator enables participants to learn directly from the world's leading experts the practical solutions they can implement to respond to climate change. Its sister course, Climate Solutions Professional, offers the opportunity for those interested to delve more deeply into the climate change issue, consisting of four online modules lasting two to three hours long. On completion, the participants attend an online workshop delivered by expert project partners, in which participants will start to develop a Climate Action Plan for their business.

For further information on Climate Solutions Accelerator or Climate Solutions Professional, please visit: climatesolutionsnetwork.com

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # #

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries: Kerrie Sparks214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-launches-climate-solutions-course-to-global-workforce-301316733.html

SOURCE Jacobs