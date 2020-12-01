Jacobs Awarded Pulau Indah Power Plant In Malaysia

DALLAS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (J) was appointed by Pulau Indah Power Plant Sdn Bhd (PIPP) to deliver owner's engineer services for the development of a 1,200 megawatt (MW) Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) situated on Pulau Indah in Klang, Malaysia.

The award follows a recent announcement confirming Jacobs as the owner's engineer for a 100 megawatt alternative current solar plant in Pekan, Malaysia. The two projects put Jacobs and its clients at the forefront of new generation capacity in South-East Asia as the region moves towards a low-carbon future.

"This project is another opportunity for Jacobs to support Malaysia's major power development projects and their continued focus on low-carbon and renewable energy," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "Gas generation is more efficient and produces less emissions than other fossil fuels and is an interim step in our energy transition towards a zero-carbon future. Gas can replace aging baseload generation with a lower carbon supply until emerging technologies capable of delivering clean, reliable baseload power, such as hydrogen, become feasible."

The project will deliver a 1,200 MW combined cycle gas turbine plant to improve baseload supply for the region. When complete, it will provide high efficiency, low carbon power to the central region of peninsular Malaysia, including in Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang districts where there is high demand for electricity. The new plant is expected to help attract new industrial development investments, stimulate economic activity and create new employment opportunities in the region.

As owner's engineer, Jacobs will provide technical advisory services through to financial close, design review, construction monitoring, project management, attendance at factory testing and warranty support. Commercial operation is currently slated for January 2024. Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will purchase the power generated from the new power plant through a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

"The power plant will use HA turbine technology, the world's most innovative turbine with advanced materials, cooling, aerodynamics, combustion and digital capability," said PIPP Managing Director Datuk Seri Gan Seong Liam. "It is a clean energy alternative, that emits lower levels of emissions and produces less greenhouse gases. We look forward to the successful completion of this ground-breaking project leveraging off Jacobs power experience in Malaysia and across the South East Asia region."

PIPP is a consortium of three companies: Maxim Global Berhad (formerly known as Tadmax Resources Berhad), Worldwide Holdings Berhad and Korea Electric Power Corporation.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries: Kerrie Sparks214.583.8433

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jacobs-awarded-pulau-indah-power-plant-in-malaysia-301179846.html

SOURCE Jacobs