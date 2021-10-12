Jacobs Awarded Contract Extension To Support UK's Nuclear Power Plants

DALLAS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (J) was awarded an extension to its Project Management Resources (PMR) contract with EDF Nuclear Generation, operator of the U.K.'s nuclear power plants. The Jacobs team will continue to support the stations, which account for about 17% of the country's electricity output.

This involves supporting the seven advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) stations, including the transition from generation to defueling, and the long-term operation program for the Sizewell B pressurized water reactor. EDF estimates the April 2022 - March 2024 extension at more than $44 million (£32.5 million).

Now in its seventh year, the PMR contract supports work for more than 150 project management specialists. Jacobs is now recruiting for locations across the U.K. and welcomes those with diverse, non-nuclear experience.

"The agreement to extend was made ten months in advance, reflecting EDF's confidence in Jacobs and our record of successful delivery," said Jacobs Energy, Security and Technology Senior Vice President Karen Wiemelt. "We will assist EDF to maximize generation from these vital national assets for the remainder of their operating lives and to transition smoothly toward defueling and decommissioning."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

