Jacober Creative Rebranding Wows For Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Sunny Isles Beach got a whole new look when Jacober Creative, an award-winning, Miami Beach-based design, branding and marketing studio, was hired as the agency of record after a competitive RFP solicitation. They provided complete rebranding services that included creating a comprehensive visual identity and brand strategy, as well as a messaging, marketing, pubic relations and advertising plan, and event concepts, for this upscale, beachfront community.

"We were enthusiastic about partnering with our neighbors in Sunny Isles Beach after taking the top spot in their public selection process," says Creative Director Paul Jacober of Jacober Creative. "Helping the City continue on their path as a family friendly but luxury location was a challenge we truly enjoyed."

The goal was to create a sleeker, more modern and sophisticated brand that would emanate a sense of community, uniformity, and adaptability that residents could connect with. Sunny Isles needed to reposition itself as a multicultural residential location, to establish a brand that would make space for future developments, and to increase resident engagement with the City, both online and in-person.

Jacober Creative was able to provide engaged market research, including focus groups and surveys; new mission and vision statements, with taglines; and brand positioning statements, as well as clear marketing, social media and community outreach strategies. The outcome was a new highly stylized and contemporary logo representing the colossal ambitions of the City and its skyline, a new evocative tagline, The Height of Living, a finalized set of Core Values and a newly developed City-wide Mission and Vision statement.

City of Sunny Isles Beach Media Manager Kathy Fernandez said, "Jacober Creative has been incredible throughout this process. I cannot thank them enough for all of the time and effort put into this project to ensure it was a successful one." While the rebranding and messaging initiative is currently being launched to the public, the deliverables had to be vetted and approved by multiple departments, concluding with the City Council itself.

