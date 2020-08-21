Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center At LaVilla Receives ENR Southeast Regional Best Projects 2020 Merit Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, as part of the Pond|Michael Baker International JV for the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA), has received an ENR Southeast Regional Best Projects 2020 Merit Award for the Jacksonville Regional Transportation Center (JRTC) at LaVilla project. The project was honored in the Airport/Transit Category and was selected from a total pool of 114 applicants by an independent jury of industry leaders in design and construction and from ENR's regional editions using five criteria, including safety, innovation and teamwork. The awards honor the best construction projects and the companies that designed and built them in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The project will be recognized at an awards ceremony in Orlando, Fla., on November 5, 2020.

"Connections are at the heart of this iconic project," said Brian Russell, Vice President and Office Executive - Jacksonville at Michael Baker International. "The JRTC represents innovation and possibility not just for Jacksonville, but for the transit industry and TOD. It was JTA's vision and direction for the project that allowed the design team to be creative and think about the community surrounding this iconic structure. Through these designs, we unified the city's various modes of transportation into one artistic, sustainable and iconic structure, creating a prototype for future projects. Without JTA's leadership, this project would not have been as successful. I am proud to have been a part of this project and congratulate my colleagues and JTA on this honor."

"This transformational facility has enhanced and improved mobility for not only Jacksonville, but the entire Northeast Florida region," said Nathaniel P. Ford Sr., Chief Executive Officer at JTA. "Thank you to the joint venture team of Pond and Michael Baker International for helping us build this iconic structure and for giving our customers a home they can be proud of for generations to come."

Completed in May 2020, the Pond|Michael Baker International JV team utilized transit-oriented development (TOD) strategies to improve transportation, reduce traffic and spur economic activity in the region through the JRTC. The team successfully integrated local and regional bus networks, taxis, rental car services, an elevated skyway system and space for future mobility services into one cutting-edge facility. The JRTC features complete-street connections to the nearby LaVilla neighborhood, a grand staircase point of entry and an elevated urban plaza for scenic views of downtown Jacksonville. The JV team provided urban planning, architecture, interior designs structural engineering, civil engineering, landscape architecture, right-of-way and utility coordination, geotechnical engineering and construction administration services.

The state-of-the-art facility was designed to be timeless and modern, effective and innovative. Its glass curtainwall, which evokes a sense of acceleration, speaks to JTA's mission to provide efficient transportation, while the pedestrian connections resonated with the LaVilla neighborhood, ensuring community integration.

The JRTC brings the city's formerly dispersed transit services under one roof, enabling riders to easily transfer between modes of transportation, increasing the effectiveness of public transportation and enticing new users. It provides the area's first facility to connect regional transportation services, offering opportunities for growth to the Authority and region. The resulting efficiencies improve connectivity across Northeast Florida, helping reduce traffic congestion and emissions, creating new revenue streams for businesses and rejuvenating the LaVilla neighborhood as a desirable, walkable destination.

About Michael Baker InternationalMichael Baker International, celebrating 80 Years of Making a Difference, is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services, including design, planning, architectural, environmental, construction and program management. The company provides its comprehensive range of services and solutions to support U.S. federal, state, and municipal governments, foreign allied governments, and a wide range of commercial clients. Michael Baker's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement to help solve challenges for clients and communities throughout the country. To learn more, visit www.mbakerintl.com.

About the Jacksonville Transportation AuthorityThe Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is an independent state agency serving Duval County, with multi-modal responsibilities. The JTA designs and constructs bridges and highways and provides varied mass transit services. These include express and regular bus service, monorail, ferry and on-demand services. The JTA serves the largest city in the continental U.S. in terms of landmass. An integrated transportation network is a critical element in any community to properly manage growth, provide mobility and offer a good quality of life. Learn more at www.jtafla.com

