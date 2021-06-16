Jacksonville Black Chamber Of Commerce Announces New President

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thoughtful search, the Jacksonville Black Chamber of Commerce today named Jasmine Lashawn as president and CEO of the organization. Lashawn, currently serves as CEO of The Opulence Firm.

"It is an honor to serve our black business community and I look forward to engaging with all of the business owners throughout Jacksonville. Whether entrepreneurial startups or established corporations, they employ our people and serve as the economic engine for our city. I am eager to advance this agenda they've helped define to ensure these businesses continue to thrive here in Jacksonville. I see this as an opportunity to work with city and state leaders to improve the state of Jacksonville's businesses to retain and sustainably grow jobs, to build bridges between the religious organizations, political organizations, LGBTQ organizations and the black business community."

" Jasmine Lashawn will be a great leader for the organization," said Tyrica Nelson, Chairman and owner of Tea Posh Naturals. "Jasmine is a visionary leader; She exhibits the passion, communication and executive skills needed to help the Chamber. Jasmine brings a proven record of success in business and organizational leadership."

Jasmine has several connections to Jacksonville being born and raised here in the River City. She also earned a Bachelors and Masters in Business and Communications and Juris Doctorate in Law. At The Opulence Firm she works to educate local businesses on properly structuring their business. She plans to advocate for regulatory changes to improve Jacksonville's competitive business climate, quality workforce, education reform and much more.

