Jackson Lewis Launches Podcast Program "We Get Work™"

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Lewis P.C., one of the country's preeminent workplace law firms, is pleased to announce the launch of its podcast We get work™, featuring discussions, insights and practical guidance from Jackson Lewis thought leaders as they help employers identify and interpret the front page news and issues dominating the workplace.

"As always, our goal is to provide business-oriented solutions for employers and deliver that information in a way that complements their lifestyle," said Firm Chair Kevin G. Lauri. "Our clients have more on their plates than ever. Launching We get work™ is a convenient way to communicate the latest developments in employment and labor law and do so in a digestible, accessible way to accommodate the busy lives and time constraints we all face."

Recognizing the country's focus on the upcoming presidential election, the first several episodes of We get work™ will spotlight the issues that will be directly impacted by the outcome, from pay equity reform to the labor movement and the future of immigration.

Episode 1, Election 2020: Politics at Work features commentary from Principals Felice B. Ekelman and Philip B. Rosen as they explore the intersection between an employer's rights to manage its workforce and workers' rights to speak their mind about social issues. Phil and Felice discuss the necessity for organizations to utilize proactive approaches that clearly define permissible activity and the need to be prepared to respond when employees engage in political activity in the workplace.

Episode 2, Election 2020: What's Next for SCOTUS? features Stephanie L. Adler-Paindiris and Amanda A. Simpson as they discuss President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. Stephanie and Amanda address Justice Ginsburg's legacy as it relates to employers and delve into Amy Coney Barrett's employment-related decisions and what they mean for organizations.

The first two episodes are immediately available here and soon will be streaming wherever you listen to podcasts, including iTunes, Spotify, SoundCloud and YouTube.

