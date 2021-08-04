Jackson Hospital Continues To Lead By Adding New Non-Invasive Ventilation (NIV) Products; ReddyPort™ Elbow And NIV Maintenance For Oral Care

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReddyPort, a medical technology company focused on bringing new non-invasive ventilation (NIV) products into market, announced today that Jackson Hospital has selected ReddyPort™ Elbow in combination with ReddyPort™ NIV Maintenance products to help create a better care experience for patients on NIV without mask removal or interruption of (CPAP) or bi-level therapy. Patients on NIV often experience physical discomforts that can impede well-being during NIV treatment, including dry mouth and phlegm build-up. NIV treatment clinical studies conclude mask intolerance is a major cause of overall NIV failure 2, resulting in increased length of hospital stay and poor outcomes. Removing a NIV mask during critical treatment—including proper oral care—can lead to airway and alveolar collapse 1 and potential risk of aerosolization and transmission of bio-aerosols for healthcare providers.

"At Jackson Hospital, we have a growing population of patients on NIV. Many struggle to tolerate the therapy due to discomforts like dry mouth, phlegm build-up, and the inability to communicate. Our clinicians often remove the NIV mask to solve tolerance issues. While this may help temporarily solve the patient's discomforts, NIV mask removal can often setback a patient's progress," says Regan Sullivan, RT Director at Jackson Hospital. "ReddyPort Elbow and NIV Maintenance products are easy to use and don't require our clinical staff to remove or adjust the NIV mask in any way. Now, we can provide oral care for patients on NIV to help improve tolerance, control the source of bacteria, and reduce risk factors associated with hospital acquired conditions such as pneumonia. ReddyPort products help us provide consistent oral care, maintain patients on NIV, and improve satisfaction for both patients and staff. Our respiratory therapists and nurses love it!"

Jackson Hospital is a 344-bed community not-for-profit hospital serving Montgomery and the Alabama River Region. It ranks among the largest hospitals in Alabama and is widely recognized for providing excellence in care. The Joint Commission named Jackson Hospital 'Top Performer' on Key Quality Measures ®, a program that recognizes hospitals for improving performance on interventions that can improve patient outcomes for certain conditions such as heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, and surgical care. Comprehensive healthcare services include cardiac, cancer, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women's and children's care, along with 24-hour emergency services.

About ReddyPort:ReddyPort products promote non-invasive ventilation (NIV) success and better care experiences for patients on NIV, providing solutions to help improve satisfaction, reduce risk and cost, enable efficient workflows, and enhance quality of care.

