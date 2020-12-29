Jackson Hewitt® Offers Taxpayers Stimulus Payment Calculator, Online Resources

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the emergency COVID-19 economic relief bill, also known as the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, was signed into law on the evening of December 27, 2020, there are still many unanswered questions that taxpayers have and Jackson Hewitt Tax Service® is reminding Americans that they are a valuable resource to cut through the clutter to understand what they need to know.

"We know that a second stimulus check, or Economic Impact Payment (EIP), is needed across the country for hardworking Americans and small businesses - and they couldn't be coming at a better time," said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer at Jackson Hewitt. "Taxpayers can find resources they need with our Tax Pros nationwide and on our website to understand what they need to know about these tax laws and benefits."

Eligible Americans who expect to receive a stimulus relief payment can visit Jackson Hewitt's website to calculate an estimate as to what they may receive, with Jackson Hewitt's stimulus payment calculator at https://www.jacksonhewitt.com/tax-tools/covid-19-stimulus-calculator/.

In addition to the stimulus calculator, also available as an online resource for taxpayers includes:

A library of YouTube videos, from Jackson Hewitt's "Tax File Minute: Answers from a Tax Insider" series with Mark Steber

An up-to-date frequently asked questions guide that answers questions like "What are the income limits for the second round of stimulus?," "Will older children who I claim as dependents receive a stimulus payment?," and "Will people who do not have a Social Security number but instead have an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) instead receive a stimulus payment?"

An understanding of what the new relief package includes for those receiving unemployment compensation

A document checklist for what taxpayers need to have when they file their 2020 income taxes

"With these new tax laws and millions of Americans who faced challenging year-long employment changes, there has never been a better time to meet with a Tax Pro. Tax Pros can help taxpayers understand and navigate their unique situation on how their taxes will be impacted this year," Steber said.

During the 2020-2021 tax season, Jackson Hewitt's offices are committed to keeping their clients, staff, and communities safe with safety protocols designed to meet local, state, and federal guidelines. Jackson Hewitt offers many ways to file. Choose to make an appointment at your nearest location to file in an office or drop off your documents, or file from the comfort of your home with Jackson Hewitt Online or Tax Pro From Home. Visit jacksonhewitt.com to learn more about how to file with Jackson Hewitt.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hard-working clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Guaranteed Biggest Refund or $100 and Lifetime Accuracy guarantees. Clients can choose to file at one of Jackson Hewitt's nearly 6,000 franchised and company-owned locations, including 3,000 in Walmart stores and online. Jackson Hewitt makes it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, and offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit http://www.jacksonhewitt.com/ or call 1 (800) 234-1040.

