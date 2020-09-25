Jackson Healthcare Named To 2020 List Of Atlanta's Healthiest Employers

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Healthcare ®, a family of highly specialized healthcare staffing, search and technology companies, today announced its inclusion on the Atlanta Business Chronicle's newly-published 2020 list of Atlanta's Healthiest Employers. The organization appeared on the list in the large company category of employers with 500-4,999 employees.

"We're pleased to be named one of Atlanta's healthiest employers. This distinction underscores the very intentional approach we have taken to health wellness and well-being," says Shane Jackson, president of Jackson Healthcare and author of the book Fostering Culture: A Leader's Guide to Purposefully Shaping Culture. "For us, health and wellness are not just programs. They're cultural ingredients that align with our mission of improving the delivery of patient care and the lives of everyone we touch - and that includes our associates."

The Healthiest Employer award is based on the analysis of over 60 scored questions with a corresponding point value for each answer. The questions contain more than 600 data points for scoring and benchmarking and were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, wellness and business communities.

Jackson Healthcare associates have access to a wide range of health and wellness benefits, including an onsite clinic with dental care and a prescription dispensary; mental health support; financial wellness support; a state-of-the-art fitness center that offers individual workout opportunities, group fitness classes and personal training; an onsite childcare center; healthy eating options in the company's on-campus restaurants; robust personal and professional training options; and opportunities to give back in the communities in which they live and work, including substantial service hour and matching funds programs.

"Our health and wellness approach is multi-dimensional by design with a focus on caring for the whole associate and their families," adds Jackson. "Now, more than ever, it's critical that we help ensure our associates have access to and can benefit from offerings that support physical and mental health, career and intellectual growth, financial health, and social and emotional wellbeing."

