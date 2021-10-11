Jackson Enters The Registered Index-Linked Annuity Market

Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) , today announced the launch of Jackson Market Link ProSM (JMLP) and Jackson Market Link Pro AdvisorySM (JMLPA), two new registered index-linked annuities (RILAs). JMLP (commission-based) and JMLPA (fee-based) offer consumers the opportunity to grow assets before and during retirement while offering different degrees of protection against unexpected market events.

"Registered index-linked annuities are one of the fastest growing segments of the annuities market and continue to gain momentum," said Aimee DeCamillo, Jackson Chief Commercial Officer and President of Jackson National Life Distributors LLC (JNLD). "Jackson is thrilled to launch our suite of RILA products, providing choice and flexibility to investors who are seeking to mitigate risk as they plan for their financial futures. By leveraging one of the largest distribution teams in the country, we are excited to educate and work with our financial professional partners to empower clients to invest on their own terms. These new products complement Jackson's existing annuities lineup, enabling consumers to grow and protect their retirement assets tax-deferred 1."

The Jackson Market Link Pro product suite includes the following features:

Multiple Index Options: Five index options that can be allocated in any combination are available, including the S&P 500, Russell 2000, MSCI EAFE, MSCI KLD 400 Social (an Environmental, Social and Governance, or "ESG," option) and MSCI Emerging Markets indexes. Jackson will not restrict which index options can be selected with each crediting method or protection option (described below), allowing consumers to invest in what matters most to them 2.

Allocation Flexibility: Two crediting methods offer ways to calculate and lock in potential index-linked returns in an effort to match clients' market expectations. Contract holders may select one, or a combination, of the following methods: A Cap Crediting Method provides the opportunity to receive a positive index adjustment up to a stated cap rate if the index return is positive at the end of the Index Account Option Term. A Performance Trigger Crediting Method provides the opportunity to receive a positive index adjustment equal to a stated Performance Trigger Rate if the index return is flat or positive at the end of the Index Account Option Term. These crediting methods provide the flexibility to change selections and allocations without penalty at the end of each Index Account Option Term (1-year or 6-year terms 3 are available).

Protection Options: Clients may select from Buffer or Floor protection options to help guard their retirement assets against unforeseen market changes. The level of protection available depends on the crediting method selected. A Buffer protects investments from market loss up to a stated percentage (10% or 20%), helping to weather small bouts of volatility. A loss is incurred if the index declines more than the Buffer percentage during the selected term — Jackson protects against loss within the buffer. A Floor provides a specific maximum loss limit (10% or 20%) to protect assets from catastrophic market events 4. Clients could incur a loss up to the stated Floor percentage, although they are protected from further loss beyond the floor.

Legacy and Cost Control: Through the built-in death benefit 5 — available at no additional charge — investors can help protect their retirement assets against market downturns while providing a lasting legacy for beneficiaries. Additionally, with no annual contract fees 6, more money remains in clients' accounts.

"When preparing for retirement, we understand everyone's needs are different," said Alison Reed, Executive Vice President, Product Solutions Group, JNLD. "Jackson is committed to working with financial professionals to provide resources and useful tools to help illustrate the ways annuities can benefit client portfolios. Jackson's Market Link Pro Suite Tool, powered by Halo Investing, allows clients to input personal details that generate hypothetical scenarios of our RILA products in action. This data-driven tool offers customizable options to reflect clients' unique financial goals, helping to bring clarity and confidence to the retirement planning picture."

Financial professionals who would like to learn more about Jackson's RILA products can contact the company at 1-800-711-7397, connect with their local wholesaler or visit www.jackson.com/RILA.

ABOUT JACKSONJackson® (JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement plans. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

Jackson National Life Insurance Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. Jackson Financial Inc. is a publicly traded company. Prudential plc and Athene Life Re Ltd. each hold a minority economic interest in Jackson Financial Inc. Prudential plc has no relation to Newark, New Jersey-based Prudential Financial, Inc.

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

