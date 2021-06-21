Jackson Browne Announces "Evening With" Tour Dates For September

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Browne announces an "Evening With" tour this September with his full band. The run of shows support his new album Downhill From Everywhere, available worldwide on July 23 via Inside Recordings. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25, 2021 at 10 AM local time. Presale ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com .

Last month, Browne released " My Cleveland Heart," the new single from Downhill From Everywhere. The music video, directed by Alissa Torvinen Kouame , features a cameo by Phoebe Bridgers . In describing the clip, Rolling Stone said, "It's fitting for Bridgers — who has cited Browne as an influence and recently enlisted him to duet on ' Kyoto' — to receive his heart, almost like Browne is passing down the singer-songwriter torch."

Stream " My Cleveland Heart" HERE / preorder Downhill From Everywhere HERE

Browne recently performed " My Cleveland Heart" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! , and discussed the new record as a guest on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast.

Jackson Browne is on tour with James Taylor & his All Star Band this Summer and Fall. See full list of tour dates below. For more information, please visit www.jacksonbrowne.com

Jackson Browne "Evening With" Tour: August 8 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Grand Theater September 5 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl September 8 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre September 10 - Napa, CA @ Oxbow Riverstage September 11 - Stateline, NV @ Harveys Outdoor Arena September 14 - Prescott, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center September 15 - Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall September 17 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre September 18 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Celebrity Theatre September 20 - Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

Jackson Browne with James Taylor Tour: July 29 - Chicago, IL @ United Center July 31 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center August 1 - Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Center August 3 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena August 4 - Dayton, OH @ Nutter Center August 6 - Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum August 11 - Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Ctr Coliseum August 13 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum Center August 14 - Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum August 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena August 17 - Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center August 19 - Hershey, PA @ Giant Center August 21 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts August 25 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T August 27 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach August 28 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts October 16 - New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center October 17 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center October 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena October 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center October 23 - Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena October 25 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center October 27 - Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome October 29 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center October 30 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center November 1 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

