Jackpot! IGT And Sony Pictures Television Celebrate 25th Anniversary Of Wheel Of Fortune® Slots

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (IGT) - Get Report and Sony Pictures Television proudly announce the 25 th anniversary of the high-performing and player-favorite Wheel of Fortune ® Slots game. Originally launched by IGT in Reno, Nev. in 1996, Wheel of Fortune Slots has become synonymous with jackpots, winning and fun in the minds of casino and online slots players around the world.

Wheel of Fortune Slots' colorful history and pivotal role in shaping premium casino entertainment are as compelling as the games themselves. Spanning the mechanical reel, video, TRUE 4D™ and digital slots verticals, Wheel of Fortune Slots games are widely recognized by the sound of the iconic "WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE!" celebration, and uniquely offer their own spin on the legendary entertainment brand. Often referred to as "The millionaire-making machine," IGT's Wheel of Fortune Slots has firmly established itself as the "go-to" slot theme for a chance at winning life-changing jackpots and has paved the way for hundreds of additional licensed slot games to appear in land-based and digital casinos worldwide. Of the many milestones achieved by IGT and its award-winning Wheel of Fortune Slots portfolio, some of the most noteworthy include:

Wheel of Fortune Slots has minted more than 1,100 millionaires

Wheel of Fortune Slots has awarded more than $3.3 billion in jackpot prizes

in jackpot prizes IGT has developed more than 250 versions of Wheel of Fortune Slots

Wheel of Fortune Slots awarded a record-setting $14.4 million jackpot in 2009 to a lucky player in Biloxi, Miss.

"For 25 years, IGT has artfully captured the fun, excitement and authenticity of the Wheel of Fortune brand through its world-class Wheel of Fortune Slots portfolio," said Suzanne Prete, Sony Pictures Television SVP Global Licensing & Brand Management. "Wheel of Fortune Slots' jackpot-paying legacy and capacity to entertain people across diverse generations, geographies and channels perfectly align with the global Wheel of Fortune brand. Sony Pictures Television wishes to thank IGT for so effectively extending the excitement of America's Game to the most successful slot theme of all time."

"It has always been an honor to work side-by-side with the talented team at IGT in developing content for its many Wheel of Fortune Slots games," said Vanna White, Wheel of Fortune Hostess and Entertainment Icon. "When walking through casinos, I still marvel in the brilliance of the many Wheel of Fortune games and the excitement that the familiar siren of 'WHEEL-OF-FORTUNE!' creates."

"Wheel of Fortune Slots are a hallmark of IGT's gaming, lottery and PlayDigital product portfolios and have transformed the entire gaming industry on the merit of tremendous performance, vast player affinity, colossal jackpots and quality entertainment," said Renato Ascoli, IGT CEO Global Gaming. "Through the skilled work of thousands of talented IGT employees around the world and our collaborative partnership with Sony Pictures Television, IGT's Wheel of Fortune Slots has become a pop culture icon that has helped fuel our customers' success for 25 years."

To honor this momentous milestone, IGT is celebrating with its "25 Weeks of Wheel of Fortune Slots" campaign starting in June 2021.The compelling campaign will drive Wheel of Fortune Slots excitement in casinos through exclusive giveaways and player promotions, and online via trivia, game spotlights and weekly contests where Wheel of Fortune Slots fans will have a chance to win Wheel of Fortune collectibles. In addition, the Company will honor Wheel of Fortune Slots all year with new product launches for land-based and online play, and with special events at gaming industry trade shows.

For more information on the 25 th anniversary of Wheel of Fortune Slots or to find a game near you, visit igt.com/WOFSlots25. To follow IGT's #WOFSlots25 celebration all year long, like the IGT Jackpots Facebook page and follow Instagram at @ igtgamingna.

About IGT

IGT (IGT) - Get Report is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./ Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./ Canada +1 (401) 392-7452 Francesco Luti, +39 3485475493; for Italian media inquiries James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2021 IGT

©2021 Califon Productions, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jackpot-igt-and-sony-pictures-television-celebrate-25th-anniversary-of-wheel-of-fortune-slots-301307499.html

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC