Jackery Launched Its New Products On Jackery Day

FREMONT, Calif., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and green outdoor energy solutions, has officially launched the Jackery Solar Generator 2000 and Jackery Solar Generator 1500 on the 17th of March -- Jackery Day.

The new products were introduced at Jackery's first product launch conference on the Jackery Day of this year (third Wednesday of March). Featuring quiet, clean and easy to use, the new products come with larger battery capacity and higher wattage.

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 is equipped with Solarpeak Technology, a smarter and more efficient solar charging technology to enhance the product's performance. Its maximum solar input can reach 800W, enabling it to be charged to 80% from 0% in 2.5 hours. This product has 2060Wh capacity and 2200W rated wattage. It is designed to meet 90% of your green outdoor power supply needs.

Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Features:

Solarpeak Technology

An upgraded MPPT uniquely owned by Jackery to enhance the solar charging efficiency by 30%. The technology enables the product to detect biggest solar input available to the battery at real-time. Under good sunlight conditions, the solar charging time from zero to 80% will be 2.5 hours.

Wall fast charger

The Jackery Solar Generator 2000 utilizes a built-in 1000W battery charger with the wall outlet placed on the back of it to enhance the charging efficiency. Within 2 hours, the product can be charged to 80% from zero.

Battery Management System

The Solar Generator 2000 is manufactured with 211 tests under Jackery manufacturer's standards, and its safety is secured by the BMS technology. All Jackery products are equipped with this system in line with the standard of the industry of electric vehicles.

Waterproof Solar Panel

The Solar Generator 2000 consists of a 2060wh portable power station and 4×200w Jackery solar panels. The solar panel is waterproof at the level of IP 67. Designed in a fold-able and portable shape, it also has the kickstands on the back of it that allows easy placement around your outdoor setup.

Product Availability and Price

Pre-sales of the Solar Generator 2000 starts on the18 th of March for USA explorers at www.jackery.com. The official price for this product is $US 4,299. Early bird discount available at the site.

The Solar Generator 1500 will be available at Amazon.com and Jackery.com on the 5 th of April. It retails for $US 2,699. With discount codes, it can be purchased at $US 2,399.

About Jackery

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery specializes in providing solar generator products for explorers. As an industry leader in eco-friendly portable power, Jackery aims at developing green energy solutions that power outdoor life experiences as well the commitment to a sustainable future.

