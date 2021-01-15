Jackery Adjusts The Price On Entry-Level Products To Warm-up The New Year

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of January 18th PST, at midnight, Jackery, the leader of innovative portable power and outdoor energy solutions, will implement a price cut on the Explorer 240 and the Explorer 300.

Adventuring into the New Year

Jackery is always looking for ways to improve the products and give customers the best value for the best price. To accomplish that goal, the team regularly reviews product pricing and adjust to meet or exceed customer expectations. And Jackery is here to announce that the price for Explorer 240 and Explorer 300 will be reduced by US$50 on the Jackery official website, Amazon.com, and Amazon.ca.

Jackery's Vision

Jackery is committed to providing green energy solutions that power your outdoor life. Looking forward to the rest of 2021, Jackery will continue to find ways to enhance product function and bring the best solar generators in the world to power customers' outdoor adventures.

