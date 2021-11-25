Jack Nathan Health Appoints Marcy Herriman As New Chief Operating Officer

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHMF) ("Jack Nathan Health", "JNH" or the "Company"),a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart® Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health® brand in Canada and Mexico, today announced the appointment of Marcy Herriman as its new Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), effective immediately.

Ms. Herriman joined Jack Nathan Health in 2020, serving as the Company's Vice President, Clinic Operations. In this role, she was responsible for overseeing clinic development and expansion, working closely with Dr. Glenn Copeland, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer and the Jack Nathan Health team. She collaborated with Walmart in facility expansion plans, spearheaded recruitment programs for medical professionals and support staff, and led the team that oversaw the acquisition and buildout of ancillary services including MedSpa and Rehab.

Ms. Herriman brings to Jack Nathan Health over 10 years of medical and operational experience. Prior to joining the Company, she served as Director of Business Development and Operations at Performance Orthotics/Centric Health, a provider of comprehensive health care management services in Canada and the United States. She was part of the leadership team that led to the expansion of its services in more than 45 clinics throughout North America. She was promoted to President in January 2020 and served as a Board Member. Marcy brings extensive experience in opening and managing multidisciplinary medical clinics, mergers and acquisitions, and business development. Ms. Herriman received her Master of Science ("MS") from Boston University, and her Bachelor of Arts ("BA") from Northeastern University. She also served as an Adjunct Professor at Sargent College of Health and Rehabilitation Services.

Dr. Glenn Copeland, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer stated, "We are very excited for Marcy and congratulate her as our new Chief Operating Officer. She is a proven leader with the respect of her colleagues and peers and has succeeded in every endeavor she has encountered. I've had the privilege of working with Marcy for years and recruited her for the Company when I joined as I know firsthand, what she brings to an organization. She has helped us expand our Canadian footprint, enhance our Walmart relationship, build our network of doctors and Allied Service providers, and has led the charge in our facilities' expansion. Her leadership skills, knowledge of our business and markets, and her experience will be invaluable in the coming years."

Ms. Herriman added, "I take on this role with great excitement and look forward to working alongside Dr. Copeland, the JNH leadership team and all of our partners, as we make Jack Nathan Health synonymous with high-quality healthcare. We have grown significantly over the past year, despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our growth trajectory is even stronger with new clinics coming to market, and new medical services being added. This is an exciting time for our Company, and I am fortunate to be working with a talented team to help JNH achieve its vision of becoming the dominant provider of omnichannel healthcare services to the populations we serve."

About Jack Nathan Medical Corp.

Jack Nathan Medical Corp., operating as Jack Nathan Health®, is one of Canada's largest healthcare networks. Jack Nathan Health® is an innovative healthcare company that is improving access for millions of patients by co-locating physician and ancillary medical services conveniently located inside Walmart® stores.

Jack Nathan Health® provides an exceptional level of patient care, made possible through patient-centric physicians, a variety of medical services, technology, and programs, designed to put patients first. Our mission is to provide everyone access to the finest quality retail medical centres, with both in-clinic physicians and digital telemedicine, so you and your loved ones can "Live Your Best Life".

Jack Nathan Health® was established in 2006 and continues to expand its international footprint, delivering exceptional, state-of-the-art, turn-key medical centres. In Canada, the Company has 76 clinics in Walmart locations in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, and is contracted to open three more new clinics in 2021/22. In Mexico, the Company owns 115 corporate owned and operated clinics in Walmart locations. For more information, visit www.jacknathanhealth.com or www.sedar.com.

