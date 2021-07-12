Jack Nathan Health Announces New COVID-19 Testing Program With Walmart Mexico

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHMF) ("Jack Nathan Health" "JNH" or the "Company"), a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart® Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health® brand in both Canada and Mexico will be launching...

Jack Nathan Medical Corp. (TSXV: JNH, OTCQB: JNHMF)("Jack Nathan Health" "JNH" or the "Company"), a provider of primary care medical clinics located in Walmart® Supercentres under the Jack Nathan Health® brand in both Canada and Mexico will be launching a new COVID-19 testing program in Mexico starting this week. The Company will be setting up COVID-19 testing centres in select Walmart parking lots where it owns and operates medical clinics.

The initial roll-out will include three testing centres, all opening this week. A total of 28 sites have been contractually agreed upon with Walmart, and of those, 11 additional facilities are scheduled to open in August 2021. The Company has identified a total of 64 potential locations, with 20 of them authorized by the Mexico government thus far. All testing sites, once operational, will offer rapid antigen COVID-19 tests at a cost estimated to be 70% less than common pricing, providing significant savings to potential patients and expanded access to quality healthcare services.

"This project represents another milestone in our partnership with Walmart Mexico, as we continue to integrate Jack Nathan Health's medical offerings within Walmart locations," said Mike Marchelletta, Co-founder and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Jack Nathan Health. "We intend to scale quickly and open facilities as authorizations are granted, and business cases are evaluated based on the success of the various roll-outs. There is no doubt there is a need to expand COVID-19 testing throughout Mexico, and we believe we can address it, while adding value-added services to patients and for doctors, and new growth opportunities for JNH."

"These testing sites will provide an important service to local communities, and support not only the citizens, but government and healthcare professionals alike as we collaborate to combat this global pandemic," added Dr. Glenn Copeland, Chief Medical Officer of Jack Nathan Health. "Across our footprint, we are building world-class, multi-disciplinary healthcare centres, seeking to create the new standard in healthcare. To achieve this, we continue to increase the number of seasoned medical professionals in the JNH network, with plans to further expand our medical capabilities in the coming quarters."

Jack Nathan Health currently owns and operates 52 clinics in Mexico, with plans to open a total of 203 medical clinics in Walmart Supercentres by year-end, as per its expansion announcement issued on May 6 th. All locations, JNH owned and operated, will offer both in-person and telemedicine access, and can be found in any of the Walmart brands: Walmart Supercenter, Superama, Walmart Express, Bodega Aurrera, and Mi Bodega Aurrera.

As with all Jack Nathan Health clinics located inside Walmart Supercentres, patients at these three facilities in Mexico will have access to on-site pharmacy, grocery, and other retail services. With the ability to expand into additional space, each of the three clinics can support future service offerings, as do many of the other locations identified.

About Jack Nathan Medical Corp.

Jack Nathan Medical Corp., operating as Jack Nathan Health®, is one of Canada's largest health care networks. Jack Nathan Health is an innovative health care company that is improving access for millions of patients by co-locating physician and ancillary medical services conveniently located inside Walmart® stores.

Jack Nathan Health provides an exceptional level of patient care, made possible through patient-centric physicians, a variety of medical services, technology, and programs, designed to put patients first. Our mission is to provide everyone access to the finest quality retail medical centres, with both in-clinic physicians and digital telemedicine, so you and your loved ones can "Live Your Best Life".

Jack Nathan Health was established in 2006 and continues to expand its international footprint, delivering exceptional, state-of-the-art, turn-key medical centres in 76 Walmart locations across Canada including British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as 52 corporate-owned and operated locations in Mexico.

For more information, visit www.jacknathanhealth.com or www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to Jack Nathan are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to them, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions or financial markets; increases in costs; litigation; legislative and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the economic and business impact of COVID-19 and operational difficulties. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210712005261/en/