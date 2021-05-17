Jack In The Box Names New Chief Operating Officer

Jack in the Box, Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) continues the strategic transformation of its leadership team with the addition of new Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Tony Darden, who brings more than 25 years' experience in multi-unit,...

Darden joins Jack in the Box from MOOYAH Burgers Fries and Shake, where he served as president for the past two years. He has also held chief operating officer titles at Taco Bueno and Sun Holdings, the fourth largest franchisee in the U.S. with a portfolio of more than 1,000 restaurants for brands including Burger King, Popeyes, Krispy Kreme and Arby's. Additionally, Darden held operations leadership roles at Panera Bread and Metromedia Restaurant Group/Bennigan's.

"I've known Tony professionally through the years and I know he is the right person to lead operations at Jack in the Box by partnering with our franchisees to focus on operations excellence and restaurant profits," said Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris. "He cares deeply about people, franchisee success and giving our guests a consistent brand experience."

"I look forward to building strong relationships with our corporate team members and franchisees to drive Jack's long-term growth initiatives," said Darden. "Jack's future success will be a function of enabling our franchisees in delivering exceptional guest experiences that enhance brand loyalty and accelerate their growth."

Darden's first day on the job is planned for June 7, 2021. He is the fifth new C-suite hire for Harris, who joined Jack in the Box as CEO in 2020. The company last week reported strong Q2 earnings and revenue, which included total revenue growth of 19% over Q2 2020 and 20.6% growth in system same-store sales.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) - Get Report, based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

