Jack In The Box Inc. To Webcast First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call On February 18

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) - Get Report will report first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, and the company will host a conference call to review the results on Thursday, February 18, 2021, beginning at 8:30 a.m. PT. The call will be webcast live over the Internet.

To access the live call through the Internet, log onto the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page at http://investors.jackinthebox.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call, in order to download and install any necessary audio software. A playback of the call will be available through the conference-call link on the Jack in the Box Inc. investors page beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. PT on February 18, 2021.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) - Get Report, based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on Jack in the Box, including franchising opportunities, visit www.jackinthebox.com.

