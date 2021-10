Jack In The Box Adds Doug Cook As Chief Technology Officer

Jack in the Box, Inc. (JACK) - Get Jack in the Box Inc. Report has named Doug Cook as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Cook brings more than 20 years of industry experience leading guest and employee-facing platforms to Jack in the Box and will leverage his foodservice expertise to develop and execute strategic initiatives to support the brand's needs.

Cook most recently served as interim CTO of Jack in the Box, effectively leading the technology team and strategy during his interim period. Prior to joining Jack in the Box, Cook served as Chief Information Officer at Pizza Hut. During his time with Pizza Hut, Cook oversaw the brand's IT organization and was responsible for the deployment of restaurant and data products, as well as other innovative technologies and programs to create a competitive advantage for the company. Before Pizza Hut, Cook spent two decades with Sonic applying leading-edge technologies and analytics to grow the company's innovation and market position.

"Doug understands the evolving technology expectations of our guests and will help Jack in the Box grow in that department, while ensuring we never lose sight of the importance of optimizing operations and maintaining product quality," said Jack in the Box CEO Darin Harris. "We're excited to welcome Doug to Jack in the Box and he will serve an integral role as we continue to strengthen our leadership team."

In addition to his employment responsibilities, Cook has been an active leader in various trade, technology and retail organizations. Cook has also given his expertise at MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference) and participated in Hospitality Technology's "Top Tech Opportunities & Challenges for Restaurants" study.

About Jack in the Box Inc.

Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) - Get Jack in the Box Inc. Report, based in San Diego, is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box ® restaurants, one of the nation's largest hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states and Guam. For more information on franchising opportunities with Jack in the Box, visit https://www.jackintheboxfranchising.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211015005603/en/