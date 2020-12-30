Jabil To Present At Upcoming Conference

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), announced it is scheduled to present at the 2021 Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.

Today, Jabil Inc. (JBL) - Get Report, announced it is scheduled to present at the 2021 Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. EST.

A live audio webcast and replay of the event will be accessible on the Jabil Investor Relations website at https://investors.jabil.com.

About Jabil:Jabil (JBL) - Get Report is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201230005049/en/