Jabil Announces New $1 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Today, Jabil Inc. (JBL) - Get Report, announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion in common stock. The shares will be repurchased from time-to-time through fiscal year 2023 using various methods, including in the open market at the Company's discretion and subject to market conditions and other factors.

"This is continued evidence of our ongoing commitment to return capital to shareholders," said CEO Mark Mondello. "This $1 billion authorization reflects our belief in Jabil's ability to generate strong earnings and free cash flows," added Mondello.

Since 2016, Jabil has returned approximately $2 billion to shareholders through both share repurchases and dividends. As part of this shareholder return framework, Jabil has repurchased 63.6 million shares at an average price of $28.73.

"The Jabil team continues to deliver strong results as we focus on best-in-class financial targets at scale. We look forward to sharing more detail, including our outlook for FY22, during our fourth annual investor briefing in September," continued Mondello.

About Jabil:Jabil (JBL) - Get Report is a manufacturing solutions provider with over 260,000 employees across 100 locations in 30 countries. The world's leading brands rely on Jabil's unmatched breadth and depth of end-market experience, technical and design capabilities, manufacturing know-how, supply chain insights and global product management expertise. Driven by a common purpose, Jabil and its people are committed to making a positive impact on their local community and the environment. Visit www.jabil.com to learn more.

