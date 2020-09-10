Jabil Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release And Investor Briefing

Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions company, announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 earnings on Thursday, September 24, 2020, before the market opens.

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Additionally, CEO Mark Mondello and CFO Mike Dastoor will update the company's financial outlook and discuss how management is thinking about fiscal 2021 during these unique times.

What:Jabil's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Investor Briefing

When:Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 8:30 a.m. to approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

Dial-in:U.S. (877) 407-6184 or International (201) 389-0877

To access the live audio webcast and view the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Jabil's website, located at https://investors.jabil.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call.

