J2 Global To Participate In Three Investor Conferences In September

J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) - Get Report, a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in three investor conferences in September.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: September 8, 2020, 10:45am (ET)Webcast: https://kvgo.com/citi/j2-global-september-2020

D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Software and Internet ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: September 9, 2020, 4:35pm (ET)Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/dadco49/jcom/1907720

Sidoti Virtual Investor ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: September 24, 2020Webcast: Available via Sidoti at a later date

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) - Get Report is a leading Internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media segment and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services segment. J2 Global reaches over 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 Global had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information, visit: www.j2global.com.

