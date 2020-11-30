J2 Global To Participate In Three Investor Conferences In December

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in three investor conferences in December.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

BofA Virtual Leveraged Finance/Credit ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: December 1, 2020, 11:15am (ET)Webcast: https://veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/levfin2020/id54206412864.cfm

UBS Global TMT ConferenceLocation: VirtualDate and time: December 7, 2020, 11:10am (ET)Webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1402437&tp_key=347339a904

Barclays TMTLocation: VirtualDate and time: December 9, 2020, 11:30am (ET)Webcast: https://kvgo.com/barclays/j2global-december-2020

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc. (JCOM) - Get Report is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches in excess of 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit www.j2global.com.

