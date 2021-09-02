J.Tillman Launches New Company Website - JTillman.com

COMPTON, Calif., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The John Tillman company has launched a new and vastly improved website, matching its legendary product lines of welding gloves and PPE with a superior platform. Tillman's new website provides a robust user experience with a wider breadth of features and services.

"We're striving to bring our brand improvements to every corner of our business; with so much great brand product equity for 90+ years, we wanted to keep improving on the operational side as well, providing great experiences at every touch point our users and distributors have with us," said Robin Whitman, Marketing Manager. "We're so grateful to have the opportunity to keep serving this community, and for the deep loyalty of Tillman followers and glove-devotees."

With their new platform, Tillman is well positioned in the future to continue building greater capabilities into their online presence, providing a more reliable and frictionless digital experience.

Never satisfied with the status quo, and always striving to be ahead of the curve, Tillman's website gives users new functionality, such as:

Better, streamlined search: Everything is easier, faster to find

Industry specific search: Find what you need according to your industry

A wish list builder: Makes finding favorite products easier, upon each visit

More resource tools for exploration: Videos, blog articles, guide to leather, guide to insulation, downloadable brochures, specification sheets & more

Products neatly organized by product category - users can navigate via menus or search

Tillman is planning more enhancements in the coming weeks to further improve their presence and services. Please check out Tillman's new website at: https://jtillman.com/

About John Tillman Company

Tillman's product line has grown from a handful of welder's gloves in 1928, to over 1,000 items. Tillman's core product lines include welding gloves (Stick, MIG, TIG), Drivers, Work, TrueFit® (mechanics style), Specialty and High Heat gloves, Clothing (leather, lightweight flame retardant, high heat), Welding Blankets, Curtains/Screens, and Accessories. John Tillman Co. is headquartered in Compton, CA, with distribution facilities in CA, GA, and IN, and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Mexico and China.

DuPont ™, Nomex ®, and Kevlar ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jtillman-launches-new-company-website---jtillmancom-301368622.html

SOURCE John Tillman Co.