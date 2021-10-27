J-Talks Live Explores Changing Role Of Opinion Journalism

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - In this highly polarized era, opinions have arguably overtaken the news in popularity. But what opinions should be amplified, and which ones might be better left in the dark? Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Kathleen Kingsbury, the New York Times Opinion Editor, tackles these big questions in her new role overseeing one of the world's most influential opinion sections. Kingsbury joins Anna Maria Tremonti, host of the CBC podcast More, at the Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) J-Talks Live free webcast on Thursday, November 4 at 1 p.m. ETto explore the changing role of opinion journalism.

"Opinion journalism plays an important role in stimulating thought, elevating debate and provoking discussion," says CJF Executive Director Natalie Turvey. " The New York Times introduced the Op-Ed page more than 50 years ago, but today's polarization and online environment calls for news organizations to rethink their platforms for ideas journalism. We are thrilled to have Kathleen share her insights on how opinion journalism should evolve in the digital age to better support inclusive and representative discourse."

Kathleen Kingsbury joined the Times in 2017 from The Boston Globe where she served as managing editor, digital. Kingsbury joined the Globe's editorial board in 2013 and later edited the newspaper's Ideas section, an influential Sunday section with a tradition of tackling new thinking, intellectual trends and big ideas that shape our world. In 2015, Kingsbury won a Pulitzer Prize for distinguished editorial writing for a series on low wages and the mistreatment of workers in the restaurant industry. She also edited the Globe's 2016 Pulitzer Prize-winning commentary on race and education.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

