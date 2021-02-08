J P Jenkins, The Oldest UK Share Trading Platform For Private Companies Celebrates Its 30th Year By Launching A New Direct Dealing Service

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins, the UK's oldest trading platform for private companies, is delighted to announce the launch of its new online trading platform JPJ Direct.

LONDON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins, the UK's oldest trading platform for private companies, is delighted to announce the launch of its new online trading platform JPJ Direct. The Company has created an ecosystem for a secondary market, giving greater visibility and liquidity to unquoted private companies and encouraging wider share ownership through two different routes to market.

Coinciding with the platform's 30 th Anniversary, the newly launched online trading platform, JPJ Direct, offers private companies a direct shareholder investment facility allowing for fast, efficient online trading without requiring a broker or intermediary, making it simpler than ever to buy and sell private company shares.

JPJ Direct will now be available alongside existing Traditional facility which, to date, has offered a significant number of unquoted companies such as Weetabix, Arsenal FC, Adnams Brewery and National Car Parks, a mechanism for shareholders and prospective investors to trade shares on a matched bargain basis, via their respective brokers.

J P Jenkins offers an array of benefits and liquidity solutions for investors, shareholders and companies. It can provide a facility for both shareholders and employees of unquoted companies to buy/sell shares, raise their capital markets profile, reduce the cost and burden of AIM/LSE quotations. Also offers cross border listings for foreign companies seeking access to the London market. The platform allows a market for shares to develop and companies to reach new investors helping to drive growth.

Commenting on the launch of JPJ Direct, Malcolm Burne and Veronika Oswald, Directors, said: "We are extremely pleased to announce the launch of JPJ Direct. The private market has returned impressive results over the last decade however, with limited secondary markets there is a scarcity of venues through which private investors can source and assess interesting investment opportunities.

"Furthermore, whilst there are a variety of ways to invest in late stage and scale up private companies there are very few ways to exit and few options available to companies which offer a de-risked proposition where investors have peace of mind with liquidity options.

"At J P Jenkins we have developed a flexible and cost-effective platform that addresses these issues and allows investors to be matched with various investment opportunities. Through JPJ Direct and JPJ Traditional we have created a marketplace which benefits all stakeholders, offering simple navigation, matched trading and quick settlement, all of which promote and help drive future growth. Now as we enter our 4 th decade, we look forward to not only continuing to help and support companies to grow but also, to change the way people invest in private companies."

About J P Jenkins:

J P Jenkins is the well-known platform for dealing in unlisted companies. It provides a solution that enables these companies to allow their existing shareholders and prospective investors to trade in their shares.

The J P Jenkins trading facility has been used by some well-known companies, such as: Weetabix, NCP, Arsenal, West Ham, Adnams Brewery, Man City, Liverpool FC and many more.

J P Jenkins provides the following services:

An exit for shareholders.

A share trading facility in companies that have de-listed from LSE, AIM, AQSE Exchange Growth Market or companies that have raised finance via crowdfunding, angels and EIS schemes.

A market-driven share price for liquidity, probate valuation and diversification of portfolios via an easy process.

Communication of news to shareholders and the wider investment community.

