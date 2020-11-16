J O Hambro Recruits Gittes As Senior Fund Manager And Head Of Credit For The New York-Based Multi-Asset Value Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- J O Hambro Capital Management Group (JOHCM), which manages $36.2 billion in assets, is pleased to announce that Adam Gittes will join the firm's New York-based Multi-Asset Value team on November 23 rd as Senior Fund Manager and Head of Credit. He joins from Piney Lake Capital Management, a hedge fund focused on private credit and special situations credit investing.

Giorgio Caputo, Head of the Multi-Asset Value team, said: "I have known Adam for a long time, and having worked with him at a prior firm, I know that his approach to investing fits well with our goals of delivering meaningful income and long-term capital growth to our clients." Gittes will serve as Senior Fund Manager on the JOHCM Global Income Builder Fund (JOBIX), a flexible multi-asset income strategy, and on the recently launched JOHCM Credit Income Fund (JOCIX), a flexible credit alternative.

Gittes replaces Lale Topcuoglu who will leave the firm in January to pursue a leadership position in the insurance industry. Nick Good, CEO - JOHCM USA, said, "It is exciting to see Lale pursue a new path in her career. She has been an exceptional partner, and we wish her all the best in her future endeavors."

Using an intrinsic value approach, the team seeks income-generative securities across equity and fixed income markets worldwide. The team also includes Senior Fund Manager Robert Hordon and analysts Remy Gicquel and Hugues LeBras, all of whom have been on the strategy since inception.

J O Hambro Capital Management Group (JOHCM) is a UK-headquartered active asset management company with investment offices in London, New York and Singapore and dedicated institutional and mutual fund sales teams based in Boston, MA and Berwyn, PA, respectively. It manages $36.2 billion of assets (as of September 30, 2020) across U.K., European, Asian, Japanese, Global/International and Emerging Markets equities and multi-asset strategies. JOHCM constrains investment strategy capacity in order to promote market-leading portfolio performance.

