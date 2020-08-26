J.Jill Announces Virtual Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) - Get Report ("J.Jill" or the "Company") announced today that, due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of stockholders and other attendees, it has changed its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") to a virtual-only format.

J.Jill's Annual Stockholders Meeting will be held on September 16, 2020 at 8:00 AM EDT, the same date and time as originally scheduled. There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the meeting, which are described in the company's proxy materials as previously distributed. The Company intends to return to an in-person Annual Meeting next year.

Stockholders will not be able to attend this year's Annual Meeting in person. Instead, stockholders should follow the instructions provided below to attend the Annual Meeting via remote communication. Stockholders who attend the virtual Annual Meeting by following the instructions below will have an opportunity to vote and to submit written questions electronically at the meeting.

The proxy materials for the Annual Meeting are available at www.astproxyportal.com/ast/JJill. Stockholders are encouraged to vote their shares prior to the virtual Annual Meeting by any of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card and voting instruction form included with the previously distributed proxy materials will not be updated to reflect the change in location of the meeting, but they may continue to be used to vote on the proposals to be presented at the virtual meeting. Stockholders who have previously voted do not need to take any further action.

Instructions to Attend the Annual Meeting

If you were a stockholder of J.Jill common stock as of the close of business on July 20, 2020, the record date for this year's Annual Meeting, you can attend the virtual Annual Meeting by visiting https://web.lumiagm.com/298043967. In order to be admitted to the virtual meeting website, you will need to use the unique 11-digit control number previously provided with proxy materials and type the password "jjill2020" to log in to the meeting.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a premier omnichannel retailer and nationally recognized women's apparel brand committed to delighting customers with great wear-now product. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful and inspired style that reflects the confidence of remarkable women who live life with joy, passion and purpose. J.Jill offers a guiding customer experience through more than 270 stores nationwide and a robust e-commerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com.

