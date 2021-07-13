J. D. Vance To Headline Major Conference In Alexandria, VA, July 23-24

*The Future of American Political Economy* to feature Vance, Senator Marco Rubio, Amity Shlaes, Jeff Sessions, Ramesh Ponnuru, Helen Andrews, and many others

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Intercollegiate Studies Institute announced today that on July 23-24, an all-star roster of thought leaders will gather for one of the year's most significant conferences:

The Future of American Political Economy

The conference addresses a key question that conservatives have been grappling with:

Do we need to rethink our approach to the economy?

America faces new threats: Big Tech censorship and monopolies. A dwindling middle class. The rise of China. Crony capitalism.

So how should conservatives respond?

This conference will tackle some of the most important and difficult questions facing our country.

Speakers include:

J.D. Vance , Hillbilly Elegy author and U.S. Senate candidate

, author and U.S. Senate candidate Senator Marco Rubio

Amity Shlaes , bestselling author of The Forgotten Man and Coolidge

, bestselling author of and Jeff Sessions , former U.S. attorney general

, former U.S. attorney general Ramesh Ponnuru , National Review editor

, editor Oren Cass , American Compass executive director

, American Compass executive director Helen Andrews , The American Conservative senior editor

, senior editor and nearly 20 others!

For full details on the Future of American Political Economy Conference, visit isi.org/conference.

