J.Crew Announces All Cashmere Sweaters To Be Produced Using Good Cashmere Standard® Certified Cashmere; A First-Of-Its-Kind Commitment Among U.S. Retailers

J.Crew's partnerships with Good Cashmere Standard and Sustainable Fibre Alliance are creating a more transparent cashmere supply chain and empowering lives of women herders in Mongolia

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J.Crew today announced that 100% of all cashmere sweaters and non-apparel pieces from the newly launched Spring 2021 collection and onwards, will be produced using The Good Cashmere Standard® (GCS) certified cashmere, a first-of-its-kind commitment among U.S. retailers.

The Good Cashmere Standard® (GCS) was developed by the Aid by Trade Foundation (AbTF), a non-profit organization aiming to improve the welfare of cashmere goats, the lives of farmers and farming communities, and the environment in which they live. Through its partnership with GCS, J.Crew is not only able to guarantee a sustainable cashmere supply chain but can also provide full traceability for certified cashmere pieces.

J.Crew also announced it is extending its partnership with the Sustainable Fibre Alliance (SFA) to empower women herders in Mongolia to improve their economic and social standing. The SFA promotes the sustainable production of cashmere, minimizes environmental impact, ensures high animal welfare, and safeguards herder livelihoods.

As part of its multi-year program with J.Crew, the SFA will support nearly 1,000 female herders (and their households) in Mongolia and will focus on the following areas:

Education: Female herders will be trained on how to better negotiate trades and contracts, handle cash, make decisions and secure higher economic returns for their cooperative.

Female herders will be trained on how to better negotiate trades and contracts, handle cash, make decisions and secure higher economic returns for their cooperative. Financial Incentives: Incentives will be provided to herding cooperatives that include females as their members and have a least one woman in their decision-making structure, and to those that develop social safety nets and offer collective support for vulnerable female-led families.

Incentives will be provided to herding cooperatives that include females as their members and have a least one woman in their decision-making structure, and to those that develop social safety nets and offer collective support for vulnerable female-led families. Fibre Sorting Program:Increased economic return for female cooperative members will be achieved through a fibre sorting program, which will create the opportunity for the herders to sell higher quality fibre at a premium price.

About J.Crew:J.Crew is an internationally recognized omnichannel retailer of women's, men's and children's apparel, shoes, and accessories. As of February 17, 2021, the Company operates 152 J.Crew retail stores, and jcrew.com. For more information visit jcrew.com

About The Good Cashmere Standard® (GCS)The Good Cashmere Standard® by AbTF is an independent standard for sustainably produced cashmere wool. Developed in 2019 in close collaboration with animal-welfare specialists and independent cashmere-production experts, its goal is to improve the wellbeing of the cashmere goats and the working conditions of the farmers as well as the environment in which they live. The standard focuses on the framework conditions for cashmere production in Inner Mongolia. www.thegoodcashmerestandard.org

About The Sustainable Fibre AllianceFounded in 2015, the Sustainable Fibre Alliance is a global non-profit organization with a mission to ensure the long-term viability of the cashmere sector through its SFA Cashmere Standard. The SFA works across Mongolia and China, working with herders to produce cashmere in a way that protects biodiversity and ensures the wellbeing of their animals. For more information, visit https://sustainablefibre.org/

